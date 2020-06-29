Calhoun County sees higher rate of COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County has moved from the “Moderate” rate to the “Moderately High” rate of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reports.

This designation indicates a higher level of community spread of the infectious disease as the number of cases each week are increasing in the county. Overall, the percentage of positive tests as well as hospitalizations continue to increase across the State of Alabama, Calhoun County EMA says.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) provides some updated data for each county pertaining to COVID-19 on a web-accessible informative dashboard. These categorizations of COVID-19 confirmed cases rate per 100,000 persons in a 14 day period are listed for all counties. The four categories are; High, Moderately High, Moderate, and Low. Until this point during the Pandemic, Calhoun County has remained in the Moderate or Low categories.

Although Calhoun County has now entered the “Moderately High” category, Calhoun County’s confirmed cases per 100,000 people still remain the second-lowest in Alabama, with Cleburne County as the lowest.

At the time of this release, Calhoun County has recorded a rate of 58 cases confirmed in the last 14 days. This is the most cases recorded in a 14 day period to date. The second closest was back on April 12, with 55 cases.

“The increase of COVID in our communities obviously still poses a real threat and present danger. Each person must remain diligent with the recommended precautions so that in Calhoun County can hopefully avoid the most severe effects of this infectious disease to individual’s health, organizational function, and economic impact. It is essential for each of us to take individual responsibility and do all we can to protect ourselves our neighbors, and our livelihoods from the danger of COVID-19 in Calhoun County,” Director of Emergency Management, Michael Barton stated.

Calhoun County EMA says its highly important for individuals in Calhoun County to take precautions such as social distancing, wearing face coverings, and practicing good hygiene in order to keep yourself and others safe.

