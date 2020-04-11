Calhoun County saferooms open if tornado watch issued

A subdivision near McBroom Chapel Road in Putnam County, Tennessee, was almost completely destroyed by a tornado that blew through on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 before dawn. On Wednesday, volunteers cut damaged tress and sorted debris. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County tornado saferooms will open anytime the County is placed under a tornado watch, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said Saturday.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, the tornado poses a greater immediate threat to your safety than COVID-19.

Calhoun County EMA recommends that you take precautions to protect yourself and to minimize close contact with others:

Wear your own face-covering/mask and gloves inside the saferoom Stay in your vehicle during the tornado watch, and move inside the saferoom during a tornado warning.

Saferoom locations across Calhoun County:

Alexandria Middle School

Jacksonville Public Safety Complex

Ohatche Saferoom

Oxford Saferoom-Bynum

Oxford Saferoom-DeArmanville

Piedmont Saferoom

Thankful Park

Saks High School

Webster’s Chapel

White Plains Saferoom

For more details and complete address, click here.