Calhoun County saferooms open if tornado watch issued

A subdivision near McBroom Chapel Road in Putnam County, Tennessee, was almost completely destroyed by a tornado that blew through on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 before dawn. On Wednesday, volunteers cut damaged tress and sorted debris. (AP Photo/Travis Loller)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County tornado saferooms will open anytime the County is placed under a tornado watch, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said Saturday.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, the tornado poses a greater immediate threat to your safety than COVID-19.

Calhoun County EMA recommends that you take precautions to protect yourself and to minimize close contact with others:

  1. Wear your own face-covering/mask and gloves inside the saferoom
  2. Stay in your vehicle during the tornado watch, and move inside the saferoom during a tornado warning.

Saferoom locations across Calhoun County:

  • Alexandria Middle School
  • Jacksonville Public Safety Complex
  • Ohatche Saferoom
  • Oxford Saferoom-Bynum
  • Oxford Saferoom-DeArmanville
  • Piedmont Saferoom
  • Thankful Park
  • Saks High School
  • Webster’s Chapel
  • White Plains Saferoom

For more details and complete address, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

