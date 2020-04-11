Calhoun County saferooms open if tornado watch issued

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County tornado saferooms will open anytime the County is placed under a tornado watch, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said Saturday.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, the tornado poses a greater immediate threat to your safety than COVID-19.
Calhoun County EMA recommends that you take precautions to protect yourself and to minimize close contact with others:
- Wear your own face-covering/mask and gloves inside the saferoom
- Stay in your vehicle during the tornado watch, and move inside the saferoom during a tornado warning.
Saferoom locations across Calhoun County:
- Alexandria Middle School
- Jacksonville Public Safety Complex
- Ohatche Saferoom
- Oxford Saferoom-Bynum
- Oxford Saferoom-DeArmanville
- Piedmont Saferoom
- Thankful Park
- Saks High School
- Webster’s Chapel
- White Plains Saferoom
