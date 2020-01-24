Calhoun County offering 520 positions for Census Takers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Looking for a job? Consider working for the U.S. Census.

Calhoun County is offering 520 Census Takers positions.

The job pays $14 an hour plus mileage. Applicants only need to be at least 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

The application deadline is no later than Feb.28, 2020.

For application information for the Calhoun County positions, call 1-855-JOB-2020.

