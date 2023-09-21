ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Schools stated Thursday on Facebook there had been a possible violation of its campus weapons policy at a high school in the morning.

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes wrote he received a report at about 7:50 a.m. from the administration at Saks High School that the campus weapons policy was possibly violated. The Facebook post read “We are addressing a recent incident involving reports of a staff member possessing a weapon on our campus.”

Reyes mentioned campus security and local law enforcement were immediately contacted to investigate the matter. He also stated security measures were promptly put in place and at no point during this incident was there an imminent threat to the safety of the campus.

The staff member was informed of the allegations and is cooperating fully with the investigation, according to Reyes. The school system has provided support services to any individuals affected by the incident and are offering resources for counseling and assistance if needed.