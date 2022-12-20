ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabamians brace for the upcoming arctic blast impact, many communities are preparing warming shelters to protect people from the dangerous elements.

The Bridge at First United Methodist Church has been a warming station open since last Thursday providing two warm meals a day and a warm place to sleep as the cold days roll in.

“I think God cares about how we treat our fellow human beings and that we should be our fellow human beings’ caretaker,” warming shelter director Kyle Bryan said. “They really get the works I think when they get here. We try to treat them as guests, and we try to treat them like we want to be treated. That’s our number one ground rule.”

Bryan said they can accommodate between 90 and 100 guests if need be.

Calhoun County preparing for the worst when it comes to those bone-chilling temperatures. County Commissioner Danny Shears said it is important to take care of your neighbors.

“This is a different situation,” Shears said. “This is one where if we don’t take care of the pets or the senior adults or those who are shut in, it could be a tragic outcome for some people and I’m afraid of that.”

The Calhoun County Emergency Management Officer Danielle Chasse said it’s important to have a plan ready if your power goes out.

“You don’t want to get hypothermia,” Chasse said. “That just puts you in the hospital. Make sure you have things set up, ready to go, that way you’re not looking at those kinds of temps in your house as well.”

Chasse said the best way to stay up to date on the area’s weather is to stay tuned to their social media pages and the City of Anniston’s. If you text ‘Calhoun EMA’ to 888-777, they will send you messages for watches, warnings, and advisories.