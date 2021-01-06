Calhoun County to start administering COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are 75 or older, you can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Calhoun County.
The county is expanding the vaccinations to group 1-B, in addition to health care workers and first responders. Those 75 years old and older can get vaccinated at the Anniston City Meeting Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The vaccines are first come, first serve, and free. No appointment is needed.
