Calera police officer Robbie Lee Tackett dies

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Robbie Lee Tackett, an officer with the Calera Police Department, died Sunday of natural causes.

Tackett worked as a police officer in Bessemer before coming to Calera in August 2019.

“Robbie was an exceptional police officer who served with honor and dedication,” the CPD said in a Facebook post. “Robbie volunteered with our Explorer youth program and had an immediate positive effect on the post. Please keep Robbie’s family, friends and coworkers in your prayers.”

No other circumstances surrounding Tackett’s death were released Monday.