Calera police address not social distancing in photos with others

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department made a Facebook post addressing concerns from residents about officers not social distancing or wearing masks in photos.

CPD said they are aware that they have not been demonstrating their efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. When taking pictures with visitors, they are closer than the six-foot distance and they remove their masks for a few seconds to take the picture.

Moving forward, CPD said will change the way they do pictures in the future.

They also added that they disinfect the entire department routinely, including the vehicles, and they supply all employees with PPE and hand sanitizer.

