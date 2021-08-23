Calera Middle School makes changes after ‘disturbing’ fight caught on video

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Middle School is making some changes after a “disturbing video” circulated on social media of two football players engaged in a fight.

In an email sent to parents Friday and shared with CBS 42, the school said that the changes are “to ensure the continued safety of all students.”

The email outlines the following changes to policies and procedures at the school:

6th grade will report to the cafeteria instead of the gym upon arrival to school

7th and 8th grades will report to the gym as usual upon arrival

Students will eat breakfast in their first-period classrooms once we have dismissed to start the day

Counselors will provide classroom guidance pertaining to positive peer interactions, bullying vs conflict, anger management strategies, and anxiety coping strategies

The school will continue to encourage positive behavior using PBIS Awards System

The email also included the graphic below, which outlines the differences between conflict, rude behavior, mean behavior, and bullying.

The policy changes follow a fight between football players in the school’s locker room which led to the arrest of a parent who was present for the altercation.

That parent spoke to CBS 42 about the incident, saying that the fight was the culmination of years of his son being bullied by the other child.

“We are very serious about the well-being of our students,” the email said. “Please help us by having conversations regarding conflict resolution and creating/maintaining positive relationships.”