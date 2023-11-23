CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Main Street announced it has festive plans for Small Business Saturday, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday in downtown Calera.

According to Calera Main Street, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to buy from locally owned businesses after Black Friday. Santa Claus will make his fourth annual trip to Calera, which is sponsored by ERA King Real Estate realtors Alicia Anderson and Lisa Guarino.

“This event is very important to me as a small business myself,” Guarino said in a release. “Our tagline is ‘Your Neighbor, Your Realtor!’ and we try to practice what we preach. Having lived in Calera for more than 15 years, I believe in supporting our fellow small businesses. When we work with buyers and sellers we make sure they are connected to our neighborhood shops and services. We are excited about what’s ahead for our historic district and jumped at the opportunity to help out by sponsoring Santa. We have goodie bags planned, festive attire, and bells ready, it’s going to be a fun day for our community!”

Santa Claus will make appearances at Calera Main Street merchants. He will also arrive at the new pavilion in the Calera Courtyard at 9 a.m. To view Santa Claus’ full schedule, click here.

“Our pavilion is the first new structure of Phase One of the Downtown Development Plan,” said Calera Main Street Executive Director Jackie Batson in a release. “There is still some finishing work to be done, but we are thrilled that we will be able to use it for this event. We are having one of our Calera High School musical groups performing their unique style of music with Christmas carols mixed in. They will kick off the morning under the pavilion where families will gather. Children will receive sleigh bells to welcome Santa’s arrival at 9:00.”