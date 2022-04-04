CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to CBS 42 that a freshman student at Calera High School died in a reported electric scooter crash.

Johnson Noble, 15, died in the accident Friday while on spring break.

Shelby County Schools released a statement on Noble’s passing.

“It is with great sadness that Shelby County Schools confirms the passing of Johnson Noble, a freshman at Calera High School. The school implemented its crisis plan today with additional counselors on campus to assist students, faculty, and staff as they processed the tragic news of Johnson’s passing on Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson’s family, friends, teachers, and coaches.” Shelby County Schools

No other information has been released at this time.