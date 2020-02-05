Breaking News
Calera High School adds 7 more student-athletes to sign letters of intent

Sports

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera High School student-athletes added seven more student-athletes to signed their LOI with school making the total number 18.

The students signed today are:

-Jacey Thorton (Softball, Dyersburg State)

-Jayson Jones (Football, Oregon)

-Gabe Schwietzer (Football, Delta State)

-Trenton Yowe (Football, Hutch CC)

-T.J. Gilbert (Football, Oregon)

-Markell Kelley (Football, Iowa Wesleyan)

-Heather Borden (Bowling, UAB)

