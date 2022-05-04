CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera Main Street’s First Friday festival series is happening on May 6 in Downtown Calera.

The event will include the First Annual Calera Cornhole Tournament. Watch the full interview above to learn more.

Calera, AL, March 22, 2022 – Calera Main Street’s First Friday festival series is coming around again on May 6th in Downtown Calera. The event will feature live music from Cole Pevey and Jacob Ellison, multiple food trucks, vendors, a kids zone and the First Annual Calera Cornhole Tournament!