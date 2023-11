CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera City Council is expected to vote on whether to go forward with a study that would look into the benefit of establishing its own city school system.

City leaders have been looking at neighboring towns such as Alabaster and Pelham for examples of how to move forward. Among the factors they will be considering will be financial benefits, potential student populations, and legal requirements.

The vote is set to take place at Calera City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday.