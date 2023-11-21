CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera City Council voted unanimously Monday to move forward with a feasibility study regarding the creation of a new school system.

The study will cost the city $85,000 and it will take four to six months to complete. It will provide the city with a financial evaluation and curriculum analysis among a list of other things to break down what is needed to create their own school system.

Prior to the council’s vote, several parents and a student spoke, asking the council to go through with the approval of this study. Some parents claimed they weren’t receiving proper representation and assistance from the Shelby County School District.

Some parents feel the study is worth spending in order to make improvements and provide a better education system for current and future generations of students.

“I’m a senior, so obviously this isn’t going to affect me in the schools, but I mean I want this to be a city that I can bring my family back to and have my kids be able to grow here, and so I’m excited that the study can change that,” said Calera High School Senior Aubrey Stewart.

Calera Mayor Jon Graham said he supports the study, but if the cost to create their own school system exceeds the city’s financial means it may not happen.

CBS 42 reached out to the Shelby County School System for comment. Student Services Supervisor and PR for Shelby County Schools Cindy Warner said they don’t have a statement at this time as the district is on Thanksgiving break.