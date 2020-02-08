Calendar Alert: Upcoming sales tax holiday to help you prep for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT) — The annual sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness is less than two weeks away.

During the holiday, the state’s 4-percent sales tax will be waived on certain items, including batteries, flashlights, cell phone chargers to name a few.

Several cities and counties will also waive their sales tax on those items. The holiday begins Thursday, February 21 and ends Sunday, February 23.

For a list of participating areas and more information on what items are eligible, click here.

