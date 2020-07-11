Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. donates nearly 300,000 eggs to Alabama food banks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Alabama received 280,800 eggs from Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

The eggs were donated to the Feeding America Food Banks across the state and other organizations. The eggs were produced in Alabama with the goal of helping families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Feeding America network of food banks feeds approximately 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The network provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 7 Americans facing hunger.

“This is more than eggs. What this does is show someone’s kindness and compassion,” Rich Deem, CEO of the Montgomery Area Food Bank said.

This was a partnership with the Alabama Department of Agriculture, Feeding America Food Banks and the Alabama Trucking Association.

The Alabama Trucking Association has represented state trucking operations since 1938 for the promotion of fair and reasonable regulation of the industry. In 2015, Alabama trucking businesses provided 105,630 jobs.

“The reason we’re here is to feed people and that’s the main thing,” Alabama Trucking Association CEO Mark Colson said.

