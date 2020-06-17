Cahaba Riverkeeper reports ‘hundreds’ of dead fish along Shades Creek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cahaba Riverkeeper is reporting that a turtle, named Fred, as well as “hundreds” of fish were found dead along the Watkins Branch of Shades Creek.

Citizens reported the fish kill and now the city of Birmingham, Jefferson County Department of Health and Cahaba Riverkeeper are investigating.

“We obviously could smell dead fish. And there were literally hundreds of dead fish in the waters, on the banks, that looked like they had been there for several days,” said David Butler; the Cahaba Riverkeeper. Butler said it is harder to trace back the cause of the fish kill because when they were notified Tuesday, the fish had already been dead for several days. “We’re continuing to look at what some possible sources of the problem were, and we’ll give an update if we’re able to figure it out.”

The report came from a Facebook post that showed photos of the dead wildlife and started off by saying, “this is Fred. Fred is dead…”

The Cahaba Riverkeeper is asking for anyone who notices a fish kill or pollution to report it by emailing info@cahabariverkeeper.org, calling them at (205) 967-2600 or messaging them on social media.

