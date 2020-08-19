Cahaba Riverkeeper investigating Homewood fish kill

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another fish kill is under investigation by the Cahaba Riverkeeper this week.

This incident took place along Scott’s Branch in the Homewood Athletic Complex. One thousand fish were found floating down the creek.

Riverkeeper David Butler said this small waterway has been a hotspot for years, with frequent reports of odor, discolored water, and dead fish. While the cause of the fish kill is still under investigation, Butler said it’s most likely due to a contaminate being dumped in the tributary.

“It’s in a heavily industrial area. It’s constantly battered by all sorts of different issues. These fish are generally the hardiest fish you’ll find in our watershed,” Butler said. “When something kills them, it’s typically something pretty bad.”

This waterway has been on Homewood City Council’s radar for at least five years. Councilor Barry Smith said it’s hard to fix a problem when you don’t know the cause. “It’s been frustrating to not be able to have an answer… and everyone in the city, you just want an answer so you can provide solutions for people.”

Homewood City Council is working with Jefferson County Sewer to test the water dumped into the creek. The Riverkeeper said the water has returned to normal, but still isn’t the best area to recreate.

The Cahaba Riverkeeper encouraged all residents who see something wrong on any waterway to call, email or message them on Facebook with photos of the concerning area.

