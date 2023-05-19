CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Biden administration official paid a visit to a Bibb County medical facility Friday as part of a major funding announcement.

Cahaba Medical Care will receive $2 million out of $65 million in new funding for maternal health initiatives. Senior health official Carole Johnson says it’s an exciting partnership and a good way to help the facility continue providing good patient care.

“Today we are announcing nationwide $65 million in our new initiative to tackle the infant mortality crisis,” Johnson said. “As part of that, Cahaba Health Center will get a $2 million reward and they are one of 35 health centers across the country getting this award.”

The event included a roundtable discussion highlighting Cahaba Medical Care’s remarkable contributions in the field, the new funding from HRSA, the launch of its national maternal health initiative and the broader vision for improving maternal health in underserved communities nationwide.

Dr. John Waits is the CEO of Cahaba Medical Care. He says his team is going to focus on the social issues of health and helping women care for chronic diseases while they are pregnant.

“We’ve identified a real gap in providing social workers into the team and providing community health workers to meet patients at the point of need,” Waits said.

The Health Resources and Services Administration is the primary federal agency for improving health care to people who are geographically isolated, economically or medically vulnerable. HRSA programs help those in need of high-quality primary health care, people living with HIV/AIDS, pregnant women and mothers.