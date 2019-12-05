C SPIRE, Mayor Woodfin make major fiber-optic broadband expansion announcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) C Spire, state and local officials and Alabama Power today announced a major expansion of broadband services that will bring ground-breaking internet to large parts of metropolitan Birmingham, Shelby County and other parts of Alabama.

The Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services company has rolled out ultra-fast Gigabit internet access and related services in more than 20 Mississippi markets, boosting overall broadband connection speeds in the state by 200 percent since 2014. The suite of services is competitively priced and is paving the way for a boom in smart home applications, innovation, and economic growth.

C Spire has provided wireless, broadband and managed business and data services in the Magnolia State and others across the country for more than 30 years and plans to deploy its ultra-fast, fiber-based next-generation Gigabit speed broadband internet access and related services to homes and businesses in Alabama beginning in 2020.

WATCH: C SPIRE, BIRMINGHAM MAYOR WOODFIN MAKE A MAJOR FIBER-OPTIC BROADBAND EXPANSION ANNOUNCEMENT

C SPIRE, BIRMINGHAM MAYOR WOODFIN MAKE A MAJOR FIBER-OPTIC BROADBAND EXPANSION ANNOUNCEMENT C SPIRE, BIRMINGHAM MAYOR WOODFIN MAKE A MAJOR FIBER-OPTIC BROADBAND EXPANSION ANNOUNCEMENT Posted by CBS 42 on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Many rural areas in the YellowHammer State have inadequate internet access to grow and prosper in the new 21st-century economy – something that C Spire aims to change with its Gigabit speed broadband internet initiative that will rely on future-proof, fiber-optic infrastructure.

The company, which operates the nation’s largest privately-owned wireless communications operation, will work quickly to identify Alabama towns and communities that are enthusiastic about the prospect of gaining more broadband infrastructure and transforming their areas into hubs for the rapidly-evolving digital economy.

C Spire announces plans for a major expansion of broadband internet services in Alabama

Last month, the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition welcomed C Spire into the coalition, which is comprised of 30 organizations across the state focused on rural broadband expansion, ranging from agriculture and business to economic development, education and healthcare. At the time, the company announced plans to serve the Jasper market in 2020.

State Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper, the Senate Majority Leader who co-sponsored legislation last session to pave the way for broadband expansion in Alabama, welcomed C Spire to the state and lauded the company for its continued investment in the state.

For more information about C Spire’s broadband plans in Alabama, go to www.cspire.com and click on the home services link.