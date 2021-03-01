Byrne: Plans underway for Bryant-Denny Stadium to be restored to full capacity this season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — If things go according to plan, Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama will be restored to full capacity for the upcoming football season, according to UA Athletic Director Greg Byrne.

Byrne made the comments Monday on Twitter following news that the University of Alabama would be moving to full in-person instruction this fall.

“With this announcement, we’ve received a number of questions regarding capacity at Bryant-Denny for @AlabamaFTBL in 2021,” Byrne wrote. “We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium in the fall and will monitor medical guidelines as we have all along. #RollTide”

We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium in the fall and will monitor medical guidelines as we have all along. #RollTide https://t.co/zEjIWIDUMZ — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) March 1, 2021

Last fall, the university took precautions to both allow fans into the stadium, but also keep social distancing in place. The result was just 20% capacity being used during the season. Additionally, no tailgating was allowed on the Quad.

Alabama’s first home game will be Sept. 11 against Mercer.