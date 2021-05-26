Buying frenzy drives up house prices in Alabama and pushes down inventory

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WIAT) — There’s probably only one thing hotter than the weather in Alabama right now, and that’s the housing market. But what’s pushing the bid to buy and how long will it last?

“It’s the craziest market I’ve seen ever, in my entire career,” said realtor Amy Schone.

Schone says that the rush to buy comes down to several factors, including historically low interest rates, low property taxes and the freedom for many to work from home. But if you’re looking to buy, you better be ready to move quickly.

“Once that house hits the market, you have to be ready to jump in your car and take a look at it, because there’s going to be a line of people looking at it with you,” said Schone.

With a surge of home buying also comes the downside of less homes on the market.

“We probably have over 100 people qualified but the only thing we’re running into is low inventory. There are not enough houses for all the people we have qualified to buy,” said mortgage lender Kylee Hogan.

Hogan recently listed her own home to sell and noticed how quickly other homes in her neighborhood sold.

“So, we’re seeing houses sell within a week in our neighborhood,” Hogan said.

With home buyers engaging in bidding wars to get the home they want, lower income buyers are finding themselves priced out of the market.

“You can’t ask for those closing cost so the young people who don’t have a lot of extra savings don’t have that money to put towards closing costs, so they are getting outbid every time,” said Schone.

Schone doesn’t believe this current buying frenzy will end anytime soon.

The house selling boom is not just limited to Alabama. According to Schone, her realtor friends across the nation have seen the same trend.