Businesses, communities showing support for health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health care workers have been called the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, and their efforts and challenges have not gone unnoticed.

Some local restaurants in the Birmingham are providing meals for the workers on the front line. They’re tweeting about their support for nurses and doctors.

Meanwhile, BHMcares is an organization dedicated to taking meals to medical centers. They gather donations from the community and use them to pay for meals to be delivered from a different restaurant to a different health facility each day.

You can find more information on BhamCares here.

National organizations also are getting involved. Bauer makes hockey equipment like skates, sticks and helmets. They also make face shields, and now they’re making them not for hockey, but for healthcare. It helps fill the void of medical supplies that’s developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

As businesses use their resources to help, some people are showing their support through kind gestures. UAB Medicine tweeted about someone who used chalk to write a message of gratitude on the sidewalk outside one of the entrances to UAB Hospital.

UAB also is using social media to spread important messages about fighting the pandemic. UAB Medicine has posted a series of tweets with nurses and doctors holding signs that remind people to stay home.

