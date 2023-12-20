ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A new entertainment attraction is coming to Alabaster in 2024.

Plans are set in motion for an amphitheater to be added to the Alabaster City Center, constructed across from the city hall. Alabaster City Council approved Clements Dean Building Company for the $3 million bid to construct the entertainment venue.

Local business owners are pleased by the development and believe the amphitheater will significantly impact their business for the better.

Ivy League Brew has been open since March and is in walking distance from where the new amphitheater will be. Owner Matt Pollard says the venue will provide more foot traffic to the area and into his business.

“You know, being able to do things after the fact, we’ve also talked about doing a VIP section for listening to music and stuff on the roof,” Pollard said. “It will greatly impact this area. I think many businesses here will do much better because of that.”

Ivy League Brew partners regularly with food truck Momo’s Cajun Eatz. Owner Jorean Henderson says the amphitheater will bring growth for both businesses.

“It will have us both be able to hire more. We’ll put a kitchen inside the building, so you get a full experience,” Henderson said. “You get experience now, but you’ll be able to enhance that experience with us under the same roof.”

Alabaster spokesperson Neal Wagner says the amphitheater is another step in creating and expanding Alabaster City Center.

“Alabaster doesn’t have much of a downtown area right now, so we’re taking steps to create that around city hall,” Wagner said.

City officials expect the Amphitheater to be finished by December 2024.