Bus carrying Lanett HS cheerleaders caught on fire on I-20

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A bus carrying the Lanett High School cheerleading team caught on fire on their way to a tournament Saturday morning.

Irondale Police received a call just after 10 a.m. about a bus on fire near I-20 West and Old Leeds Road.

The bus was carrying Lanett High School students, parents and coaches to a tournament at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. No injuries were reported.







It’s believed to be from a mechanical fire on the bus.

Alabama State Troopers were on the scene along with Irondale Police and Fire.