BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early-morning water pipe burst caused Birmingham’s air traffic control tower to be evacuated.

Kim Hunt, with the Birmingham Airport Authority, confirmed the tower remains evacuated as of 8:00 a.m. for ATC controllers. Hunt added that Atlanta currently has control of ATC operations and said there is no known impact to flight arrivals/departures as a result of the incident at this time.

Crews are working to access possible damages to the tower and determine when it could be reopened.