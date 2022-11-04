BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a body was found inside the trailer. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found burned with a gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the fire and the victim’s death are under investigation.

