Burnett named president of the University of Mobile

by: Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The interim president of the University of Mobile is taking over the position on a permanent basis.

The school issued a statement Friday saying Lonnie A. Burnett has been named to the position after serving six months in the job on an interim basis.

Burnett is a 1979 graduate of the school who previously served as executive dean for arts and sciences. He’s also served in other positions including president of the Faculty Council.

The small liberal arts college is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

