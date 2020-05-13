Burlington promotes first ever 50 percent off sale amid re-opening Birmingham stores May 15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT) — Burlington Stores will re-open their Birmingham locations on Friday, May 15, and offer customers 50 percent off throughout the entire store for the first time ever.

The store says the safety and well-being of customers and associates remain the top priority. Safety measures include social distancing, wider check-out lanes, one-way entrances and exits throughout the store, cart wipes, and masks for all associates.

We have been looking forward to safely re-opening our store locations and providing extraordinary values on our wide assortment of merchandise to area residents. These are challenging times for all of us and the need for value is greater than ever. We look forward to welcoming our customers and associates back into our stores. Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores

When stores re-open, customers will enjoy 50 percent off throughout the entire store, on top of Burlington’s already low prices – at up to 60% off other retailer prices. These limited-time-only values will help customers’ dollars go further during these unprecedented times.

Store hours for the Hoover location on 1615 Montgomery Hwy:

Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:30pm

Fri-Sat: 9:00am-10:30pm

Sun: 9:30am-10:00pm

Store hours for the North Birmingham location on 7001 Crestwood Blvd:

Mon-Thu: 9:00am-10:30pm

Fri-Sat: 8:30am-10:30pm

Sun: 9:00am-10:00pm

To ensure the safety of customers and associates, Burlington has implemented the following measures recommended by WHO and the CDC as well as other federal, state, and local authorities:

Social distancing:

Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart;

One way entrances and exits at the front of the store and in the department aisles;

Wider check-out lanes, with social distancing markers on the floor, and;

Increased space at each register between customers and associates.

Routine cleaning and disinfection:

We will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas;

Provide sanitization materials throughout the store, making shopping carts wipes available, and having deep cleaning response plans in place;

Associates will be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves.

Burlington has also teamed up with their long-time charitable partners, Delivering Good and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to help make a difference in the lives of those most in need across the nation during the pandemic.

The return window will be extended 30 days from the date the store reopens for all purchases made up to 30 days before the store closing date. All current layaways upon store closing have remained active and will be extended for 30 days upon reopening. Temporarily, the store will not be processing new layaways.

There may be store job openings available. For future and open positions, please visit https://burlingtonstores.jobs/.

