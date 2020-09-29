Burger King manager arrested for stealing money, setting fire to restaurant

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a general manager of a Burger King after he was found responsible for stealing money and setting fire to the restaurant earlier this month.

According to Hoover PD, officers were notified of a possible embezzlement at a Burger King. Records showed nearly $3,000 in cash was missing from the restaurant between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.

Then, after the business closed on Sept. 8, a small fire occurred in the dining area.

An investigation began and it was revealed that the fire was caused intentionally, according to Hoover PD. Further investigation also discovered that the restaurant’s general manager, Roderikus Lamar Singleton, 32, was behind the embezzlement and the fire, which he started to conceal the theft.

Singleton was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree theft of property and second-degree arson. He is being held at the Hoover City Jail on a $30,000 bond.

