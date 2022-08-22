TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — GPS Hospitality is hosting their annual job fair with the intent to hire managers, crew members and Pizza Hut delivery drivers at its Burger King and Pizza Hut locations in the Tuscaloosa area.

Employees will be provided with a competitive salary, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth.

The job fair will be on Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can click here to view the restaurant locations, open positions and apply online.

The locations are listed below:

Burger King – 3808 McFarland Blvd. East

Burger King – 2515 Stillman Blvd

Burger King – 1601 McFarland Blvd. North

Burger King – 4900 Skyland Blvd. East

Burger King – 3820 McFarland Blvd. Hwy 82 W

Burger King – 639 Hwy 28

Pizza Hut – 202 Hamric Dr E

Pizza Hut – 2109 Quintard Avenue

Pizza Hut – 322 East Blue Mountain Rd

For more information, contact Lindsey Anthony at 404-428-7503 or lanthony@allieglobalmarketing.com.