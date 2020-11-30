Bundle up! Central Alabama experiences sleet, frigid temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabamians across the central region were surprised Monday afternoon when flurries began to fall amid cooler temperatures this season.
From Walker and Cullman Counties to Shelby and Jefferson Counties, sleet and snow flurries were seen dropping to the ground.
We caught some sleet falling on CBS 42 News in Birmingham.
And one of our CBS 42 news photographers snapped some great shots of sleet in Helena, Ala.
