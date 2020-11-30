Bundle up! Central Alabama experiences sleet, frigid temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabamians across the central region were surprised Monday afternoon when flurries began to fall amid cooler temperatures this season.

From Walker and Cullman Counties to Shelby and Jefferson Counties, sleet and snow flurries were seen dropping to the ground.

We caught some sleet falling on CBS 42 News in Birmingham.

❄️🧊Easy to see from our tower camera! Llight sleet & flurries coming down off in the distance North of Birmingham. #alwx pic.twitter.com/pgUcRoEAwT — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) November 30, 2020

And one of our CBS 42 news photographers snapped some great shots of sleet in Helena, Ala.

🧊One of our photographers caught this pic of sleet on the tracks in Helena!



📸Pic by Andreia Bonds #alwx @CBS_42 #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/U5fSs6sDws — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) November 30, 2020

Have any photos or videos of snow flurries in your area? Send it to us and let us know where at webstaff@wiat.com.