CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) – Starting Monday, Center Point residents will no longer be able to leave large items and debris at the curb after voters turn downed down an ad valorem tax increase Tuesday that would have extended the city’s bulk waste and debris pickup program.

The city took over those services in May when Waste Management stopped providing the extra service. Since then, the city has been using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to keep it going. But starting next week Mayor Bobby Scott said you will not be able to keep big items like this at the end of your driveway.

The piled-up mess, extra debris by the curb is an unwelcome sight to residents in Center Point like Tara.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We have to look at sore spots when we’re driving because the trash is outside which will make the area look bad,” she said. “I hate that I missed the vote. I missed it, I didn’t see it.”

Some residents did not realize there was a vote on Tuesday, others said they are concerned not enough voices were heard.

Mayor Bobby Scott said inflation has made everything more expensive for taxpayers and the city.

“The city can’t afford to continually run trucks as much as we have been in the last six months or so,” Scott said.

Scott said the change will be almost immediate and he encourages you to make your own plans starting next week to take your bulk waste and debris directly to the landfill.

“Along with that we will be enforcing our trash ordinance and making sure we try to keep the city as tidy as possible,” Scott said.

This includes fines for illegal dumping that start at $50 according to the city’s ordinance. Miyoushi Simpson is worried not everyone has that ability.

“You gotta think about the elderly people,” Simpsons aid. “What about those people who don’t have the means to get those things or even like myself?”

Or you’ll have make plans for someone else to help.

“I was hoping that the tax would pass so they could use those funds to do those things that we need to do,” resident Nicole Clark said. “It’s going to be an inconvenience now to try to load it up and get it to the landfill, but unfortunately we have to go that route because the increase didn’t pass.”

Scott said the only option is for residents to make arrangements themselves.

“We still respect our voters’ wishes and our residents’ wishes, and we will still provide as many resources as we can,” Scott said.

Any additional money left over from the tax would have helped the city take another step toward getting its own police agency among other services, according to Scott. Now, city officials are working to see if they can get more money from federal resources to help.

Regular trash services in residential garbage cans will still be utilized through Waste Management.