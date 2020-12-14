Buc-ee’s begins 4-day hiring process at Leeds location

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, the Texas-based convenience store cahin Buc-ee’s is beginning a hiring event at it’s new Leeds location that will lasting until this Thursday.

The chain has nearly 40 locations across the country and plans to open it’s second store in Alabama in January. As Buc-cee’s prepare to open their doors, officials plan to hire about 200 full time employees.

Buc-ee’s will be hiring cashiers, food service, gift service, and maintenance associates as well. For the employees the starting pay is about $16 an hour and those selected are eligible for medical benefits, 3 weeks paid vacation, and, a 401(K).

Officials are hopeful this location along I-20 on Exit 140 will be prime for business.

“So Leeds it’s between Atlanta and Birmingham and it’s a heavily traveled interstate. People from Texas are traveling I-20 to the East Coast. They can come through Alabama and stop by Buc-ees,” Buc-ee’s store manager Michael Bui said.

Buc-ee’s is asking that you do not come out physically to the store if you are interested in applying. But that you visit their website and select the Leeds location. Officials are hoping to hire the bulk of their employees during this four-day hiring period.