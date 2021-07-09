Bubba Wallace makes brief appearance in Post Malone’s ‘Motley Crew’ music video

Bubba Wallace leaves his garage after a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (WIAT) — “Motley Crew,” the new single from singer Post Malone, was released Friday, along with a music video featuring an Alabama-born NASCAR driver.

Bubba Wallace, who is from Mobile, was joined by Malone, fellow NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, rappers Big Sean, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The video, directed by Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade, shows Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, and a group of people spraying champagne, dancing, and driving around Auto Club Speedway in San Bernardino, Calif.

Wallace is currently ranked 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with the next race coming up Sunday in Atlanta. He made national news last summer when he called on NASCAR to stop displaying Confederate flags at racing events.

On June 21, 2020, one of Wallace’s crew members reported finding a noose in the driver’s stall at the Talladega Superspeedway. Following an investigation by the FBI, it was determined that it was a pull-down rope with a loop that had been in the stall since 2019 and that no crime had been committed.

In the first 12 hours since it was released, the music video for “Motley Crew” has been viewed over 1 million times on YouTube.

