BSC releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-Southern College has released a list of COVID-19 guidelines as the 2021 Fall semester approaches.

In this list, they say that they will be charging an initial $500 fee to offset the continual weekly antigen testing and quarantining expenses. Although, students who are vaccinated prior to the beginning of the fall term will receive an immediate $500 rebate.

They go on to say that all unvaccinated students will be tested weekly and all unvaccinated faculty and staff will be tested monthly. Additionally, if contact tracers find individuals exposed, they will be subject to quarantine.

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces when around other people. Masks will be optional outdoors.

In failure to follow the protocols, they say that will lead to removal of online access to platforms essential to academic success. If non-compliance continues, removal from campus will be considered.

BSC says that if the campus reaches 85% vaccination rate for the entirety of the student body, faculty and staff, that they will drop all protocols.

