Bryant-Denny Stadium undergoing $106M worth of renovations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Work crews will begin the process of renovating Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to make $106 million worth of upgrades starting Monday.

Candice Carden says while many football fans are excited to see the stadium get new improvements, one drawback is that some seating will be sacrificed.

“There are a lot of people who are really mad about being moved out of those seats,” Carden said.

Carden is the owner of T-Town Tickets, a ticket brokerage. She tells CBS 42 many season ticket holders will have to make new arrangements and find other seats due to the construction.

“My understanding is they are telling them they can move down to the lower level somewhere but usually that comes with a price bump,” she said. “Or they can move into the upper deck which is worse seating then they are used too. Or they can stay where they are at, they are putting in luxury seats.”

The stadium will have one of the biggest videoboards in the SEC. The south end zone upper deck will have to be reconfigured. High-end club seats and suites will replace seats in the west end.

“I think the bad part about this is they are taking away two levels of seats for some season ticket holders who have been there from the get-go,” Carden said. “You’re looking at people who’ve had those seats like 17 or 18 years.”

Alabama fan Matthew Moon says he is excited about the changes being made to Bryant-Denny.

“I believe anything done to make the experience better will improve the overall experience here,” Moon said. “I guess this tells us what we already knew. That they have faith in our football program. They are investing for the future.”

The university expects to have the renovation work completed before the Crimson Tide’s first home game next season.

