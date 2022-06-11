TONIGHT: Warm and a bit muggy. Mostly clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





SUNDAY-TUESDAY: A strong upper-level ridge builds in over the Southeastern United States. This will lead to very hot and humid weather through the first half of the week. Highs will climb into the mid 90s, with perhaps a few spots reaching upper 90s. The heat index will climb well into the 100s, climbing over 105° Monday and Tuesday.





Due to the strong sinking motion associated with this upper-level ridge, showers and storms are unlikely through the first half of the week. However, enough moisture will be present, married with the extreme heat, to allow for at least a couple of isolated showers each day. Chance of seeing measurable rainfall through Tuesday will likely remain below 10%.





WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: The upper-air high shifts east slightly through the second half of the week. That won’t bring much relief from the heat, but it may be enough to allow for a couple of isolated showers and storms to bubble up in the heat of the afternoon. Still, no day appears to have more than a 30% chance for rain through the week.

GULF COAST FORECAST: Hot and humid conditions, with daily scattered showers and storms, are likely along the Gulf Coast this week. Generally expect yellow flag conditions on most Alabama beaches through the week.

STORM TEAM 7-DAY