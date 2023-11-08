BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities say Tuesday’s wildfire in Tuscaloosa County has been contained.

On Wednesday, 15 members of the Alabama Forestry Commission were on scene keeping an eye on hot spots. Resident Katie Smith evacuated her family Tuesday.

“It’s a scary thing. Me and my family, we watched it unfold, and we waited and finally made the decision to evacuate yesterday around 3 o’clock. It’s nerve racking to know if it’s heading towards your house or if it’s not headed to your house,” Smith said.

Brookwood Mayor Joe Barger says there was no loss of life or injuries, but, two homes were destroyed, along with several cars and many other items. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the wildfire.

“The fire is contained, and there are reports there are some hot spots they are watching, so it will take a few days to completely eradicate the fire. However, we are excited and hopeful for the rain forecast Thursday and Friday,” said Barger.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says that 125 acres of land was burned during the fire. Firefighters from four agencies worked together to get the fire under control Tuesday.