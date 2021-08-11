Brookwood Village purchased for $21M

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – The once prosperous Brookwood Village Shopping Center was purchased by two companies, Fairway Investments of Birmingham and Pope & Land Real Estate, for $21 million dollars last week. The purchase also includes the adjoining retail center where Fresh Market is located. The purchase does not include Target, Macy’s, Grill 29, or the office building.

It isn’t clear what the plans are for the property, but the news of the purchase has both city leaders and community members excited. Many in the area would argue the shopping center has needed an upgrade for some time.

“I just believe that atmosphere feels stale when I go over there,” resident Lucy Sullivan said.

Though the mall itself has been declining for years, Homewood City Councilwoman Jennifer Andress says her constituents still get plenty of use from the property.

“We are very active users of this property,” Andress said.

Especially when it comes to Shades Creek, where plenty of people are out riding bikes, running, or walking their dogs.

“It’s nice. It’s friendly. It’s beautiful,” Larry Nichols of Vestavia Hills said.

“So, it’s kind of just a convenient way to get outside and walk the dog,” Mary Lubar said.

Which is why Andress believes the companies who bought the property should invest more toward the outdoors, especially with Shades Creek and the Jemison Trail in Mountain Brook right by each other.

“So a reimagined Shades Creek to me sounds like they’re going to put it back in it’s natural creek bed and use the natural resources of the property to enhance what they are developing. Which I think is a win, win,” Andress said.

People like Lubar agree with Councilwoman Andress.

“Because the nature aspect is smart. It would get people outside and walking,” Lubar said.

Both city leaders and community members believe the once prosperous mall can be a place that can thrive again.

“Keep people coming. Give them a reason to come,” Nichols said.

Andress says the next step in the process is for any plans for the site to be presented to the planning commission, then to the city council. She says there will be public hearings on any proposed plan.

Both companies released this joint statement about the purchase: