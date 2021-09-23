Brookwood coal mine tragedy remembered by victim’s wife

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Twenty years ago, 13 miners were killed in a devastating explosion at the Jim Walter Resources Number 5 mine in Tuscaloosa County. Thursday evening, a memorial service was held to honor the men at West Brookwood Church.

Wanda Blevins says it’s painful to remember the tragic day of September 23, 2001. Her husband David was one of the victims killed in the mine that day.

“I know David was the most important thing in my life and I miss him with all my heart. But I think it’s a great thing they are doing with this memorial to keep this going every year to remember these men. They might be gone, but they will never be forgotten and it’s a great honor,” said Blevins.

Blevins tells CBS 42 that going to the memorial every year helps her cope with her sorrow and grief.

“I go to the memorial every year and I see the families that lost loved ones, husbands and fathers and brothers. We haven’t kept up with one another but that’s the one time we all get together, and we become family again,” she said.

During the mining memorial service, plaques were placed out representing the 13 lives lost. Pictures of all the victims were also showcased so their loved ones can honor their memories.