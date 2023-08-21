BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This week, Brookwood Baptist Health will host several hiring events in five hospitals across the Birmingham area.

On Tuesday, two events will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center and the West Conference Room in Walker Baptist Medical Center.

On Wednesday, events will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the first-floor classroom in Brookwood Women’s Medical Center, the Haynes-Building Auditorium at Princeton Baptist Medical Center and the Physician’s Center Conference Room on the first floor of Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

According to Brookwood Baptist Health, positions are currently available for registered nurses (RN), new grad RNs, licensed practical nurses, student nurses and nurse techs. Additionally, relocation and student loan repayment benefits are available for eligible positions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but those planning to attend can pre-register by emailing maciste.hipe@tenethealth.com. Attendees should bring a resume.