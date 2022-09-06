BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookwood Baptist Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for full-time and part-time jobs Wednesday.
The event will be held in the first-floor classroom of the Women’s Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The event will offer an opportunity to explore career opportunities in nursing and allied health departments. Opportunities include full-time, part-time and PRN employment with day, evening, and night shift opportunities in the following roles:
RN, New Graduate RN, LPN and Student Nurse
• Acute Medical
• Cardiac Telemetry
• Acute Neuro
• Emergency Room & FED
• ICU (CV, CCU, MICU, SICU)
• Oncology
• Post-Surgical
• Psychiatric – Behavioral Health
• OR Services (Main OR, CVOR, Women’s, PACU)
• Women’s (GYN, L&D, OB, NICU)
• CVSU StepDown
• Medical StepDown
• Inpatient Rehab
Allied Health, Clinical and Operations Support
• Behavioral Health Tech
• Nursing Assistant/Tech
• CT Tech
• CV/Cath Lab Tech
• Director Lab Services
• Echo Tech
• GI Lab/Endoscopy Tech
• Imaging Multimodality Tech
• Lab Services (MT, MLT, Supervisor)
• LPTA
• Occupational Therapist
• Pharmacist and Pharmacy Tech
• Physical Therapist
• Radiology Tech
• Respiratory Therapist
• Sleep Tech
• Speech Therapist
• Sterile Processing Tech
• Surgical Tech
• Ultrasound Tech
For more information or to apply online, visit Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s career page.