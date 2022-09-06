BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookwood Baptist Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for full-time and part-time jobs Wednesday.

The event will be held in the first-floor classroom of the Women’s Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The event will offer an opportunity to explore career opportunities in nursing and allied health departments. Opportunities include full-time, part-time and PRN employment with day, evening, and night shift opportunities in the following roles:

RN, New Graduate RN, LPN and Student Nurse

• Acute Medical

• Cardiac Telemetry

• Acute Neuro

• Emergency Room & FED

• ICU (CV, CCU, MICU, SICU)

• Oncology

• Post-Surgical

• Psychiatric – Behavioral Health

• OR Services (Main OR, CVOR, Women’s, PACU)

• Women’s (GYN, L&D, OB, NICU)

• CVSU StepDown

• Medical StepDown

• Inpatient Rehab

Allied Health, Clinical and Operations Support

• Behavioral Health Tech

• Nursing Assistant/Tech

• CT Tech

• CV/Cath Lab Tech

• Director Lab Services

• Echo Tech

• GI Lab/Endoscopy Tech

• Imaging Multimodality Tech

• Lab Services (MT, MLT, Supervisor)

• LPTA

• Occupational Therapist

• Pharmacist and Pharmacy Tech

• Physical Therapist

• Radiology Tech

• Respiratory Therapist

• Sleep Tech

• Speech Therapist

• Sterile Processing Tech

• Surgical Tech

• Ultrasound Tech

For more information or to apply online, visit Brookwood Baptist Medical Center’s career page.