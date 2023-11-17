BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookwood Baptist Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new cardiac catheterization laboratory Thursday.

According to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, a “cath lab” is where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and cardiac procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. The new lab at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center is 1,700 square feet and has been active since mid-October.

“We’re incredibly excited to add this new advanced technology to our hospital,” said Brookwood Baptist Medical Center CEO Jeremy Clark in a release. “Investments like these create more opportunities to advance patient care and continue to offer Birmingham patients the high-quality care they’ve come to expect from Brookwood.”

