Brookwood Baptist Medical Center celebrates babies’ first Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Brookwood Baptist Medical Center NICU nurses shared these babies’ first Thanksgiving. The infants were dressed in Thanksgiving-inspired clothes including pilgrim hats and breeches and turkey hats and tails.

In the release, Brookwood stated, “Our Brookwood Baptist Medical Center NICU nurses and staff today enjoyed celebrating these precious babies’ first Thanksgiving. On this holiday and every day, we are so incredibly thankful for our nurses, staff and physicians who sacrifice time with their family to provide compassionate, high-quality care to our patients.”

