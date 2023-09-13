BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Obstetrician (OB) programs at two medical center locations in central Alabama will be discontinued next month.
David McKinney with Brookwood Baptist Health stated in a press release that OB care will no longer be provided at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Oct. 25 will be the last day for appointments at both facilities.
The health network did not provide a reason for the decision in the release. Maternity care will continue to be provided at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Read the full statement below:
Brookwood Baptist Health’s network of five hospitals in Central Alabama is proud to provide trusted, high-quality care to the community.
After careful consideration, we have decided to discontinue OB programs at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center. We are confident this decision will allow these hospitals to focus more strongly on the services their patients trust them to provide.
As a result, Wednesday, Oct. 25 is the last day obstetrical care will be provided at those facilities. Maternity services will remain available at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
We are grateful to the obstetrics department staff and physicians for their continued commitment to provide our patients with outstanding care. Their professionalism and skill has helped create cherished memories for countless families over the years.David McKinney, communications manager for Brookwood Baptist Health