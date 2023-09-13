BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Obstetrician (OB) programs at two medical center locations in central Alabama will be discontinued next month.

David McKinney with Brookwood Baptist Health stated in a press release that OB care will no longer be provided at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Oct. 25 will be the last day for appointments at both facilities.

The health network did not provide a reason for the decision in the release. Maternity care will continue to be provided at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Read the full statement below: