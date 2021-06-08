Brookwood Baptist Health hosting cereal drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As people sit at their favorite vacation spot this summer, Brookwood Baptist Health is making a splash into helping fight hunger with its Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.

Boxes stacked on boxes of kids favorite breakfast staple collected at Brookwood Baptist combined with the hospital system’s Princeton, Shelby, Walker and Citizen’s of Talladega sites to help take a bite out of hunger.Community Food Bank of Central Alabama will collect the food to help crunch hunger this summer. Brookwood Baptist Health C-E-O Tim Puthoff is happy to help.

“I just think it’s a very worthwhile organization that does great work trying to eliminate hunger throughout Alabama,” Brookwood Baptist CEO Tim Puthoff said.

According to Feedingamerica.org, approximately 226,310 children across Alabama are facing hunger. Puthoff said it’s not too late to scoop up a box to help.

“Anyone who wants to donate, feel free to come by the hospital,” Puthoff said. “You’ll see our display in the administrative lobby. And, feel free to drop some cereal off. That would be encouraged and welcomed.”

Cereal Drive is open through June 14.