BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Brookwood Baptist Health announced that each of its five hospitals will host a Nursing and Allied Health Hiring Event this month.

The dates and times for each event are as follows:

Citizens Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm – Hospital Board Room

Walker Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm – Hospital West Conference Room

Shelby Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, Dec. 12, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm – Physicians Center Conference Room

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm – First Floor Women’s Classroom

Princeton Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm – East Expansion Conference Rooms

Those wishing to attend can pre-register via email to mariefrancesca.masa@tenethealth.com.

Walk-ins are welcome. Attendees should bring a resume, and on-the-spot offers may be extended.