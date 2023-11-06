BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals will host a Nursing and Allied Health Hiring Event this week.
Here’s a schedule of the events set to be held at each hospital:
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Hospital Board Room)
- Walker Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Hospital West Conference Room)
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (First Floor Women’s Classroom)
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (East Expansion Conference Rooms)
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Physician’s Center Conference Room)
The hiring event will include opportunities for the following positions:
- RN (licensed and upcoming 2023-24 new grads)
- LPN (licensed and upcoming 2023-24 new grads)
- Nurse extern
- Nurse extern I
- Nurse extern II
- Allied health professionals
- Cardiovascular services: Cath lab: RN, CV tech, RN, cardiac sonographer, electrophysiology tech
- Clinical lab services: MT, MLT, CLS
- Imaging techs: radiology, CT, Mammo, nuclear med, ultrasound, multi-modality
- Electroneurodiagnostic tech
- Pharmacy techs
- Rehab services: physical, speech and occupational therapists
- Respiratory therapy: CRT and RRT therapists
- Surgical services: surgical tech and sterile processing techs
- Sleep lab, polysom tech
- Radiation physicist