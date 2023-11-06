BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals will host a Nursing and Allied Health Hiring Event this week.

Here’s a schedule of the events set to be held at each hospital:

  • Citizens Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Hospital Board Room)
  • Walker Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Hospital West Conference Room)
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (First Floor Women’s Classroom)
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (East Expansion Conference Rooms)
  • Shelby Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Physician’s Center Conference Room)

The hiring event will include opportunities for the following positions:

  • RN (licensed and upcoming 2023-24 new grads)
  • LPN (licensed and upcoming 2023-24 new grads)
  • Nurse extern
  • Nurse extern I
  • Nurse extern II
  • Allied health professionals
  • Cardiovascular services: Cath lab: RN, CV tech, RN, cardiac sonographer, electrophysiology tech
  • Clinical lab services: MT, MLT, CLS
  • Imaging techs: radiology, CT, Mammo, nuclear med, ultrasound, multi-modality
  • Electroneurodiagnostic tech
  • Pharmacy techs
  • Rehab services: physical, speech and occupational therapists
  • Respiratory therapy: CRT and RRT therapists
  • Surgical services: surgical tech and sterile processing techs
  • Sleep lab, polysom tech
  • Radiation physicist