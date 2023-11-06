BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Brookwood Baptist Health Hospitals will host a Nursing and Allied Health Hiring Event this week.

Here’s a schedule of the events set to be held at each hospital:

Citizens Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Hospital Board Room)

Walker Baptist Medical Center – Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Hospital West Conference Room)

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. (First Floor Women’s Classroom)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (East Expansion Conference Rooms)

Shelby Baptist Medical Center – Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Physician’s Center Conference Room)

The hiring event will include opportunities for the following positions: